Private insurer asked to pay over Rs 27 lakh compensation to kin of road accident victim

Thane, Oct 15 (PTI) The Motor Accident Claims Tribunal (MACT) in Maharashtra's Thane has ordered a private insurance company to pay Rs 27.63 lakh as compensation to the family members of a 23-year-old man who died in a road accident in 2020.

MACT chairman S B Agrawal passed the order on October 7, which was made available on Tuesday.

In the order, the tribunal asked the company to pay Rs 27,63,304 to Meena Mahendra Singh (47), whose son, Sagar Mahendra Singh, died after his motorcycle was hit by a car on March 1, 2020.

Sagar Singh worked as an operations executive at UNH Management Services Pvt Ltd, a human resource consulting firm. As per the petition filed by his mother, when he was proceeding towards his house at Airoli in Navi Mumbai on his motorcycle, his vehicle was hit by a car being driven in a reckless manner, the petition filed by his mother said.

Singh, who was the sole breadwinner of the family, died in the accident.

The car was owned by one Pooja Anil Agrawal and it was being driven by her driver.

As the owner of the car was already dead and marked as ex-parte, the tribunal held the insurance company liable.

But the insurance company sought the dismissal of the petition, contending that the owner of the vehicle had died prior to the incident, and that the driver did not possess a driving licence. The MACT, however, noted that the insurer could not evade responsibility simply because the insured person had passed away.

The tribunal calculated the compensation based on Singh's income. It ordered that the compensation would carry 7.50 per cent interest per annum from the date of filing of the petition till the realisation of the amount. PTI COR NP