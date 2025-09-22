Private lab raided for issuing fake medical fitness certificates in Kalamassery

Kochi, Sep 22 (PTI) Police have raided a private laboratory and arrested its two partners in Kalamassery here for allegedly issuing fake medical fitness certificates to candidates who were recruited to various companies in the country and abroad, officials said on Monday.

Chandrabose (55), of Perumbavoor, and Shibi Jose (51), of Poonithura, the partners of EL-Even Laboratory, were arrested on Sunday, they added.

The alleged crime came to light after Dr Ribu Sam Stephen, a former Associate Professor at Palakkad Medical College, came to know that fake certificates had been issued in his name to several people who were recruited to various companies in India and abroad.

Soon, a police team led by Thrikkakara Assistant Commissioner of Police Shiju PS started an investigation against the firm.

“During the inspection, police recovered fake seals and fabricated medical certificates that had been issued to workers recruited to various companies in India and abroad,” a statement issued by the police said.

The investigation revealed that the lab issued medical fitness certificates without conducting mandatory health examinations in the presence of a registered doctor, police said.

Several companies, including international firms, had trusted the lab, which had been active in the field for years, and awarded it contracts for medical screening of newly recruited workers from Kerala.

Police suspect that fake seals of other doctors were also used for issuing fake medical certificates.

The accused were produced before the court and remanded to judicial custody, police added. PTI TBA TBA ADB