Private lineman dies of electrocution at work in UP's Sultanpur

Sultanpur (UP), Mar 6 (PTI) A 32-year-old private lineman died here on Friday as he came in contact with a high-tension power line while carrying out maintenance work, police said.

The incident occurred in Arjunpur village under Motigarpur Police Station limits in the evening while an 11,000-volt electricity line was being shifted along a roadside.

Station House Officer Ashok Singh identified the deceased as Rang Bahadur, a resident of Hamjabad village under Jaisinghpur Police Station.

According to the police, Rang Bahadur was working with a contractor on shifting the power line. After completing the work, he had reportedly taken a shutdown of the line to reconnect a jumper wire.

However, the power remained on despite the shutdown, and he got a shock.

Rang Bahadur sustained serious burns and fell from the pole, the police said.

His co-workers rushed him to the community health centre in Jaisinghpur, where doctors declared him dead. His body was sent for post-mortem.