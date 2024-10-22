Private member bill submitted in RS for restoration of minority status of AMU

New Delhi, Oct 22 (PTI) Samajwadi Party's Rajya Sabha member and former Union Minister Ramjilal Suman has submitted a private member bill for the restoration of minority status of Aligarh Muslim University.

The status was restored by an act passed by Parliament in December 1981, but the Allahabad High Court struck it down in 2005 through a judgement.

The court ruled that AMU was not a minority institution based on the 1967 ruling of the Supreme Court. Since the Narendra Modi government opposed the minority character of AMU, Suman submitted a private member bill -- The Aligarh Muslim University (Restoration of Minority character) Bill, 2024 -- in the Rajya Sabha, which will be listed for introduction later.

According to its statement of objects and reasons, the AMU was established by the Muslims primarily for the benefit of the Muslims.

"Despite promises to the contrary, successive Governments destroyed all the important features of the University, its minority character, its autonomy and its democratic functioning.

"In accordance with the election promises of the various national parties the Congress Government restored the minority character of AMU, In 1981 through an amendment Act," it said.