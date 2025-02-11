Private member's bill on prohibition of liquor to be introduced in upcoming J-K Assembly session

Jammu, Feb 11 (PTI) PDP MLA from Kupwara Fayaz Ahmad Mir has submitted a private member’s bill to be tabled during the upcoming budget session of the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly, seeking prohibition of liquor in the Union Territory.

Mir forwarded the three-page bill to the assembly secretariat on Monday, the last date for submitting of the bills by the members before the start of the three-week assembly session in Jammu on March 3.

This will be the first budget of the Omar Abdullah-led National Conference government after assuming power in October last year, ending six-year-old central rule.

Earlier, the J&K Assembly Secretariat requested the members not to send more than 10 starred and 10 unstarred questions in relaxation of Rule 32 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business and not more than three bills in relaxation of sub-rule (3) of Rule 65 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business by or before February 10.

The PDP leader forwarded the private member’s bill to prohibit the advertisement, sale, purchase, consumption and manufacture of alcoholic drinks in Jammu and Kashmir.

“The rise in use of alcoholic drinks is an ascending curve and this is largely due to insensitivity to deal with the issues in a holistic manner... If this trend of using alcohol is not checked at this point of time, it will prove disastrous for the society as such strict law on the subject is inevitable,” Mir said in the statement of objectives and reasons for the bill.

The bill demanded strict penalties including both imprisonment and fine against the offenders.