Rewa: A Class 11 student of a private school in Madhya Pradesh’s Rewa district died by suicide, leaving behind a note accusing a male teacher of torturing her, police said on Friday.

The 17-year-old student hanged herself at her home in Semaria on November 16. During their investigation, police on Thursday found a handwritten note in her notebook, said Additional Superintendent of Police Aarti Singh.

The note said the male teacher held her hand while hitting her and challenged her to open his closed fist. Further, it said that the teacher pressed a pen between her fingers under the pretext of punishment.

Her family said she was perfectly normal at home. They alleged that someone at the school “tortured” her, demanding an inquiry into her call details and school-related issues.

The official said police are examining all aspects to determine the reason behind the suicide.