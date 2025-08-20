Private school teacher killed in road accident in Amethi

Amethi (UP), Aug 20 (PTI) A 42-year-old private school teacher was killed after his motorcycle was hit by an unidentified vehicle in Uttar Pradesh's Amethi district on Wednesday, police said.

The incident took place in front of City Public Inter College when the victim, identified as Vivek Kumar Shukla, a resident of Chak Bhur village in Baghel, was returning home from his in-laws' place in Krishna Nagar, they said.

Shukla sustained severe head injuries in the collision and died on the spot. He worked as a teacher at a private school, officials added.

Station House Officer of Jais, Amrendra Singh, said the body has been sent for post-mortem and further legal proceedings are underway.