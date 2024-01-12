Private schools in Delhi issue first merit list for admission to entry-level classes

New Delhi, Jan 12 (PTI) Around 1,800 private schools in Delhi have released their first merit list for admission for general category students to nursery, KG and Class 1 on Friday, officials said.

There is a 25 per cent reservation of seats for the economically weaker sections (EWS) and disadvantaged group (DG) students and children with disabilities in the private schools. A separate list will be released for them.

ITL Public School Principal Sudha Acharya said that they received 1,200 applications for admission to entry-level classes this year, adding a merit list of 61 students was released by them on Friday.

"The draw of lots was conducted on Thursday evening and a list of 61 students has been issued today. We received a total of 1,200 applications this year and most of them were online. Only around a hundred applications were received manually," Acharya told PTI.

She added that a large number of students, who applied for ITL Public School this year, were either the children of the alumni or siblings of the existing students.

The ITL Public School offers a total of 190 seats at the entry-level classes.

The draw of lots is conducted under videography and its footage will be maintained and retained by the schools. The slips are shown to the parents before being put inside the box.

For admission in pre-school (nursery), pre-primary (KG) and Class-1, the minimum age -- as on March 31 -- should be three years, four years and five years respectively, according to the Directorate of Education.

Pre-school, pre-primary and Class-1 are classified as entry-level classes and the upper age limit for admission is less than four years, less than five years and less than six years, respectively.

Delhi State Public School's Management Association president RC Jain said that around 200 schools have issued their final merit list and will not be issuing a second list or a waiting list.

"Most of the top schools of Delhi usually do not issue a second list or a waiting list. There are around 200 such schools who have issued their final merit list today. They will not issue a second list for admissions," Jain told PTI.

With the release of the first merit list, the schools will answer queries from the parents from January 13 to January 22.

Buying of prospectus is not mandatory along with the admission form and only Rs 25 can be charged as registration fee from the parents, the Directorate of Education (DoE) said.