Private schools in Delhi to release first nursery admission list on Jan 23

New Delhi, Jan 22 (PTI) Private schools in Delhi will announce the first list of selected candidates for nursery admissions for the 2026–27 academic session on Friday, with around 1.25 lakh children likely to feature in the list, officials said on Thursday.

According to an official, "The first list will be released by 1,741 private unaided schools across the city, listing out around 1.25 lakh candidates' names that will include waiting list." Under the revised admission structure issued by the DoE, the foundational stage includes Nursery and Kindergarten (KG), followed by Class 1.

For the 2026–27 session, a child must be at least three years old for nursery, four years for KG and five years for Class 1 as on March 31, 2026, Directorate of Education said.

Schools may allow an age relaxation of up to one month at the discretion of the school head, the department said.

According to the admission schedule, schools were required to upload their admission criteria and points for open seats -- excluding categories of Economically Weaker Section (EWS), Disadvantaged Group (DG) and Children with Special Needs (CWSN) -- by November 28. The last date for submission of application forms was December 27.

Schools kept a wide range of criteria, from neighbourhood proximity to sibling and alumni considerations.

Schools uploaded details of all applicants on January 9 and released the marks allotted to each child under the points system by January 16.

The first admission list, along with the waiting list, will be announced on Friday, followed by the second list on February 9, it said.

According to the DoE, parents can seek clarification on the allocation of points between January 24 and February 3. The admission process will conclude on March 19. A district-level monitoring cell has been set up to ensure compliance and address grievances.

It said any draw of lots, if required, must be conducted in the presence of parents and video recorded to ensure transparency.

The department further clarified that schools can collect only a non-refundable registration fee of Rs 25 and are barred from charging capitation fees or forcing parents to purchase a prospectus.