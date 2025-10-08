Private sector did not expect opening up of space, nuclear power sectors: Jitendra Singh

New Delhi, Oct 8 (PTI) India's private sector did not expect the government to open up strategic sectors such as space and nuclear power and is yet to scale up in these areas, Science and Technology Minister Jitendra Singh said on Wednesday.

Addressing a session on satellite communication at the India Mobile Congress, Singh said he held no grudge against the private sector as it did not expect the government to unleash reforms in space and nuclear power with a sense of urgency over the past five years.

"For example, if I say I want to set up a nuclear power plant with a major share from the private sector, where is the company ready for that?" said Singh, referring to the government decision to allow private players to set up nuclear power plants.

"They (private sector) never thought that the government would open up the nuclear sector," he said.

Singh said the space sector in India has witnessed tremendous interest from the private players, and there were over 350 start-ups in the niche areas that were developing and launching satellites.

"India's space economy, valued at USD 8.4 billion in 2022, is on track to expand nearly fivefold over the next decade," the minister said.

He said reforms such as the creation of New Space India Limited (NSIL) and the establishment of Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre (IN-SPACe) have led to the dismantling of decades of state monopoly and enabled private innovation.

As a result, more than 300 space startups have emerged in just five years, making India the world's fifth-largest space startup ecosystem.

Singh said India's cost-effective missions, expanding private partnerships, and ambitious space roadmap are positioning the country as a global leader.

INSPACe Chairman Pawan Kumar Goenka said that the space sector promoter was encouraging non-geo-synchronous orbit constellations and high-throughput satellites to extend affordable broadband across the country.

He said INSPACe was also promoting ground stations as a service, indigenous production of terminals, IOT devices and satellite sub-systems in the country. PTI SKU HIG