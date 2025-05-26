Private sector has vital role in expansion of education: Rajasthan governor

Jaipur, May 26 (PTI) The private sector has a significant role to play in the expansion of education, especially in providing better opportunities for higher education to children from the marginalised sections, Governor Haribhau Bagde said on Monday.

He was addressing the convocation ceremony of a private university here.

The governor also said that 'Operation Sindoor' by the Indian armed forces has bolstered India's reputation all over the world.

According to the official statement, Bagde said that India has been far ahead of the knowledge of the West since the beginning. But the English education system "has constantly distanced us from our knowledge", the governor said.

He said the new education policy will play a vital role in creating a "cultured society". Bagde said that the aim of education is to increase the intellectual capacity of children. Passing by copying or rote learning is not education.

He said that in the new education policy, the freedom of the student in learning has been given top priority.

He urged teachers to stay updated with the latest knowledge and to demonstrate exemplary conduct. Bagde encouraged students to apply the knowledge and education they acquire in university towards the goal of achieving a 'developed India.' He emphasised that the private sector can play "an important role in providing better opportunities of higher education to children", especially from the economically and socially weaker sections.

On Operation Sindoor, he said, "Our country has told the whole world that with strong willpower, India has directly attacked terrorism without waging a full-fledged war." He said that this has increased India's credibility all over the world.

The Governor said that universities should develop courses inspired by the courageous actions of the Indian armed forces and other great leaders so that the young generation can connect directly with national pride.