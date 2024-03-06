Private security guard's gun goes off accidentally in Jammu, university professor injured

Jammu, March 6 (PTI) A Jammu University professor was injured here when the gun of a security guard of a private company went off accidentally on Wednesday, police officials said.

The security guard was arrested and a .12 shotgun was recovered from him, they said.

Police said they received information regarding accidental firing by security guard Surjeet Singh at Jagdambay Jewellers at Gandhi Nagar, in which another man sustained injuries in the arm, they said.

The injured man was identified as Bharthi Raja, a Jammu University professor hailing from Tamil Nadu.

Police have taken cognisance of the matter at Gandhi Nagar Police Station and further investigation is underway, they said.

An FIR under IPC sections 336 and 337 and the Arms Act has been lodged against the accused, police said. PTI AB SKY SKY