Private tankers prohibited from independently supplying water in flood-affected Jammu

Jammu, Aug 30 (PTI) In view of the disruption of potable water supply due to incessant rains and floods, authorities in Jammu on Saturday invoked section 163 of the BNSS to regulate the operation of private water tankers.

The step has been taken to safeguard public health and ensure equitable distribution of drinking water, Jammu District Magistrate Rakesh Minhas said.

According to an official order, all private water tankers operating within the district have been immediately prohibited from independently supplying or selling water to any household, commercial establishment or institution.

“All such tankers stand requisitioned by the district administration and placed under the control of the Jal Shakti (Public Health Engineering) Department for regulated distribution,” the order issued by Minhas said.

Section 163 of the Bhartiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) grants a district magistrate the power to issue an urgent order to protect health and maintain order.

All private borewells used for filling tankers in Jammu district have also been requisitioned and placed under the control of the Jal Shakti (PHE) Department, the order said.

Any violation will invite penal action under the BNSS and other applicable laws, the order said.

Meanwhile, J&K Jal Shakti Minister Javed Ahmed Rana chaired a meeting on Saturday with fellow legislators and officials to assess and expedite the restoration of disrupted water supply services, an official spokesperson said.

The minister directed the immediate deployment of water tankers to areas where the water supply had been severely disrupted and recommended utilising private water tankers on an interim basis to augment the existing fleet of tankers.

To streamline the restoration efforts, Rana directed the nomination of a dedicated nodal officer to coordinate restoration work. He also instructed the chief engineer to oversee the restoration process.