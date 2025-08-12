Private teacher, driver found running govt school in UP's Hamirpur; headmaster suspended

Hamirpur (UP), Aug 12 (PTI) Authorities in Uttar Pradesh's Hamirpur district have found a government-run upper primary school being operated by a private tutor and the headmaster's driver in the absence of appointed teaching staff, prompting an inquiry into the matter.

Basic Shiksha Adhikari Alok Kumar Singh said on Tuesday that the school in question is located in the Kapasa village, where headmaster Veeru Singh and teacher Madhuri were posted.

On August 8, a parent called up Assistant Basic Shiksha Adhikari Sushil Kumar Kamal to report that both teachers were absent and classes were being conducted by a private instructor and Singh's driver, Ram Sahay.

Kamal said that he verified the complaint and found that Madhuri was on approved leave, while the headmaster was absent without prior permission. Singh's driver was present on the school premises, allegedly involved in teaching activities.

Basic Shiksha Adhikari Singh said, "The headmaster was immediately suspended and attached to the Upper Primary School in Tikri Buzurg, Maudaha. Assistant Basic Shiksha Adhikari of Bharua Sumerpur, Prabhakar Tomar, has been assigned the charge to investigate the matter and submit a report within a week." PTI COR KIS NSD NSD