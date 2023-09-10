Private transporters’ bandh in Bengaluru on Monday, likely to affect commuters

Bengaluru, Sep 10 (PTI) Lakhs of private vehicles including autos, taxis, maxi cabs, goods vehicles and corporate buses could stay off the roads on Monday, making commuting difficult for school students and office-goers, among others, as the Federation of the Karnataka State Private Transport Associations has called for a 'bandh' The federation comprises a total of 32 private transport associations, and most of the private transport services are unlikely to be available starting from midnight today to midnight on Monday.

As private maxi cabs are one of the main modes of transport for several school children, some schools in the city have declared a holiday on Monday to avoid inconvenience to students, official sources said.

Those commuting to the airport would need to find alternative means as well.

The federation has called for bandh seeking a ban on bike taxis, and urging the government to extend the Shakti scheme -- that offers free bus rides to women on state-run transport buses -- to private buses as well, among other demands.

The private transporters have claimed that they have been negatively impacted by the Shakti scheme and that the state government has not fulfilled their demands despite repeated discussions.

About 7 to10 lakh vehicles including autos, taxis, airport taxis, maxi cabs, goods vehicles, school vehicles, also stage carriages, contract carriages and corporate buses, will go off the roads tomorrow, S Nataraj Sharma, president of the federation said.

Federation office bearers have said that they have organised a protest march from Sangolli Rayanna circle to Freedom Park in the city as part of the bandh.

The Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) will run more bus trips and services in the city and also to Kempegowda International Airport on Monday to mitigate the inconvenience caused to the public by the bandh.

Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy had recently said that the government was open to talks with the federation and is also making preparations to ensure that the inconvenience to the public is minimised. PTI KSU KSU ANE