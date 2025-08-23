Private tutor held for blackmailing minor student with morphed pictures, videos

Kendrapara, Aug 23 (PTI) Police on Saturday arrested a private tutor in Odisha's Kendrapara district for allegedly sexually harassing and threatening to upload objectionable morphed pictures and videos of a 17-year-old girl on social media platforms, an officer said.

The accused Rajesh Behera, a native of Marshaghai area of the district, was the private tutor of the girl when she was in class 10. He had allegedly clicked pictures and videos of the girl and morphed them with obscene content.

Later, the 29-year-old private tutor proposed to marry the girl, but she flatly turned down the proposal. Following the rejection of his proposal, the accused resorted to blackmail tactics and threatened to upload the objectionable pictures and videos.

The family members of the girl lodged a police complaint against the accused following which he was arrested and booked under sections- 296 (obscene acts), 75 (2) (sexual harassment), 78(2) (stalking) and 351 (3)(criminal intimidation) of BNS, under section- 12 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012 besides 67 and 67 (A) of Information Technology Act, 2000.

Behera was remanded to judicial custody for 14 days after a local court rejected his bail application, said the inspector-in-charge of Marshaghai police station, Tapan Nayak.