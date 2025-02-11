Private university bill: Will ensure its not for business only, says Kerala CM

Thiruvananthapuram/Thrissur, Feb 11 (PTI) Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday said that while deciding to allow the establishment of private universities in the state, it will be ensured that it is not for commercial interests alone and that the interests of students are also taken care of.

Speaking at a party event in Thrissur, the CM said that the state faced the question of why private universities were not allowed in Kerala when they were permitted everywhere else.

"Therefore, we thought it was in everyone's best interests to allow the establishment of private universities in Kerala," he said, referring to the cabinet approval for a draft bill permitting the establishment of private universities in the state.

He further said that while allowing the private universities in Kerala, it was also decided to ensure social justice and that only commercial interests are not served.

For that, measures like reservations for students from Kerala, especially the marginalised, and affordable fee structures were also included in the draft bill, he said.

"But, the UDF decided to use it as an opportunity to criticise the LDF and the Left government. Such moves will not affect the LDF or its government, as when we do something, it will be for ensuring social welfare," Vijayan contended.

He also hit out at the UDF by claiming that during its rule in the state, prior to 2016, it was ready to close down many state-run schools by terming them as "unprofitable," and as a result, lakhs of students migrated to aided or unaided institutions.

"They are the ones who are trying to showcase the bill as some huge wrong committed by the Left government," he contended.

He further claimed that it was thanks to the efforts and interventions by the subsequent Left governments that state-run schools in Kerala became "smart" and "high tech" and improved academically.

"As a result, double the number of students who had left state-run schools returned to them," Vijayan claimed.

Earlier in the day, state Higher Education Minister R Bindu too defended the cabinet decision approving the draft bill by saying that it was a necessary move in accordance with the changing times.

Bindu, speaking to reporters in Thiruvananthapuram, said that it was a decision which the state could no longer avoid and that it was necessary for the progress and improvement of higher education in Kerala.

She said that the cabinet also approved a bill for bringing changes to the functioning of state-run universities.

The minister said that the new bills will bring changes which would benefit students from the state and help them keep up with the increasing competitiveness in higher education.

She also said that there was nothing to be concerned about the coming of private universities as only 20 per cent of the higher education institutions in the state were government-run and the rest were all aided or unaided.

Bindu also said that there would be 40 per cent reservation for students from the state in the private universities.

On being asked whether there was any opposition to the private universities bill from the side of CPI(M)'s ally CPI, the minister replied in negative.

She said there was no objection from the CPI which only suggested some changes that could be made to the bill.

The suggestions were taken into consideration and then the draft bill was approved, the minister said.

A state Cabinet meeting chaired by Vijayan had on Monday approved the Kerala State Private Universities (Establishment and Regulation) Draft Bill, 2025, under which only credible sponsoring agencies with experience in the education sector may apply to establish a private university in the state.

The university must also follow UGC and state government guidelines regarding faculty appointments, the selection of the Vice-Chancellor, and overall administration.

Private universities will have the same rights and powers as public universities.

The bill also states that the state government will not provide financial assistance to private universities, but they may apply for research grants.

The state Higher Education Secretary and another secretary nominated by the state government will be part of the university's governing bodies to ensure proper regulation.

The state government will have one nominee in the executive council and three nominees in the academic council of the private university.

The Cabinet has also approved amendments to university laws, removing the provision that allowed universities to set up study centres outside the state and abroad. PTI HMP HMP KH