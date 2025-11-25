Private university criticised for holding Christmas event on Guru Tegh Bahadur's martyrdom day

Patiala, Nov 25 (PTI) A private University here on Tuesday came under sharp criticism from Sikh bodies and political leaders for remaining open and allegedly organising a Christmas event on the Guru Tegh Bahadur’s 350th Martyrdom Day, which was declared a gazetted holiday in Punjab.

Surjit Singh Gharhi, a member of the SGPC's ad-hoc committee, condemned the Chitkara university management for keeping the campus operational, saying it showed disregard for the sentiments of the Sikh community.

He objected to a Christmas-themed activity allegedly conducted in the Hospitality Department.

Shiromani Akali Dal (Punjabi Ekta Party) spokesperson Jagjit Singh Kohli also criticised the university, demanding that it be shut down immediately.

He alleged that holding such festivities on a day of national remembrance "hurts Sikh religious sentiments".

Kohli questioned the presence of Pro Chancellor Dr. Madhu Chitkara at a Christmas fruit-mixing event as chief guest.

The state government had declared November 25 a holiday under the Negotiable Instruments Act for all educational institutions and government offices.

Despite this, Chitkara University continued normal operations.

Registrar Col. Rakesh Sharma, when contacted, said he was unaware of any Christmas event and would verify the matter with the concerned department.

He added that the university respects all religions and that no student or faculty member was prevented from attending programmes related to Guru Tegh Bahadur's martyrdom.

Confirming that the university remained open, he said, "We are open because our students have some commitments. Some teachers have come from outside." PTI COR VSD NB NB