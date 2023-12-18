Private university student commits suicide in UP's Meerut

Meerut (UP), Dec 18 (PTI) A 19-year-old student allegedly committed suicide by jumping from the hostel building of a private university here, police on Monday said.

Advertisment

The incident took place at the hostel of Meerut's Subharti University around 11.45 pm on Sunday, Station House Officer (SHO) Prajant Tyagi told PTI.

The SHO said that a student named Shashi Ranjan Kumar committed suicide by jumping from the roof of the hostel building.

Kumar, a resident of Bihar's Sitamarhi district, was admitted to the Subharti Hospital, where he died during treatment on Monday, added Tyagi.

Advertisment

The SHO said that Kumar was a first year BCA student.

Tyagi said that no suicide note was found from the student's room.

Prima facie, the reason for the incident is a love affair, he added.

The SHO further said that the family members of the deceased student have been informed, adding the body has been sent for post-mortem.

Earlier on Saturday, Shivam, a second year B.Tech student at the MIT College, Partapur Bypass, was found hanging from the fan of his room. He was also a resident of Bihar. PTI COR CDN AS AS