Private vehicle hits official car of Pathanamthitta collector, flips it over; case against driver

Pathanamthitta(Kerala), Jan 24 (PTI) A case of rash driving has been registered against the driver of a car, which allegedly rammed into the Pathanamthitta District Collector's official vehicle, flipping it over due to the impact, police said on Saturday.

District Collector Prem Krishnan S, his security officer and the driver of his vehicle were injured in the accident that occurred near Konni here on Friday afternoon, police said.

The four occupants of the other vehicle also suffered injuries, it said, adding that none of their wounds were life-threatening.

Police said that the offending vehicle was overtaking another when it hit the Collector's car.

The Collector's vehicle had flipped over on the road and locals were able to pull those inside it with difficulty, police said.

A case of rash driving under the relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita has been registered against the driver of the offending vehicle, police said. PTI HMP ADB