Privilege motion against Kunal Kamra progressing as per procedure: Maharashtra council chairman

Mumbai, Dec 7 (PTI) Maharashtra legislative council chairman Ram Shinde on Sunday said the breach of privilege motion against stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra for his remarks against Deputy Chief Minister and Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde has been accepted and is progressing as per procedure.

Speaking to reporters, Shinde said that the Privileges Committee will examine the motion, and the issue will be discussed in the House once its report is submitted.

"The breach of privilege motion has been accepted and referred to the Privileges Committee, which will examine it, and the matter will be discussed in the House once its report is submitted," he said.

The motion was initiated by BJP MLCs in the council after Kamra's video criticising the government went viral in March.

During his performance at the Habitat Comedy Club at the Unicontinental hotel in Khar area of Mumbai, Kamra had referred to Eknath Shinde as a "traitor" for splitting the Shiv Sena headed by Uddhav Thackeray.

He created a modified version of a Hindi song from the movie ‘Dil Toh Pagal Hai’ to describe the deputy chief minister's 2022 rebellion against Uddhav.

Stung by the satire, Shiv Sena functionary Rahul Kanal and 11 others ransacked the venue at a Mumbai hotel where Kamra had performed in March this year. PTI ND ARU