Privilege motion moved against Rajasthan RLD MLA over 'distorted' facts

Jaipur, Mar 3 (PTI) A breach of privilege motion was moved against Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) MLA Subhash Garg in the Rajasthan Assembly on Monday for allegedly presenting misleading information and distorted facts in an adjournment motion.

Assembly Speaker Vasudev Devnani referred the motion to the Privilege Committee.

MLAs of the main opposition party, the Congress, protested against the motion and staged a walkout from the House.

During the Zero Hour, government chief whip Jogeshwar Garg moved the motion against Garg -- the legislator from Bharatpur -- saying he presented misleading information and distorted facts in an adjournment motion on February 24.

"MLA Subhash Garg raised the issue of notices to the residents of Lohagarh in Bharatpur during the zero hour in the Assembly on February 24. In the matter, he presented distorted facts which are baseless and untrue," he said.

Congress MLAs strongly opposed the breach of privilege motion against Garg and created a ruckus in the House.

Leader of the Opposition Tikaram Jully said it was a way of suppressing democracy.

"We will not be able to put forward any point then. You will bring a motion for breach of privilege. Next time, you will start filing cases against us," he said.

Garg, in the adjournment motion, raised the issue of notices by the administration to the residents.

During the Zero Hour on Monday, he said "big people" are involved, and the truth will be out soon. He also said that he had no problem with whatever action is taken against him.

Amid the din, Speaker Devnani referred the motion to the privilege committee of the House. The Congress members then staged a walkout from the Assembly. PTI SDA RHL