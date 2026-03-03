Privileges Committee of Lok Sabha formed, Ravi Shankar Prasad nominated as chairperson

New Delhi, Mar 3 (PTI) The Privileges Committee of the current Lok Sabha was constituted on Thursday, with Speaker Om Birla nominating BJP leader and former law minister Ravi Shankar Prasad as its chairperson.

Birla has named 14 other MPs as members of the panel, according to a notification.

The panel is responsible for examining all angles in case of a breach of privilege of the House or of the members of any committee referred to it by the House or Speaker.

Referring to the facts of each case, it determines whether there is a breach of privilege and makes suitable recommendations in its report.

This is the first time that the Privileges Committee has been constituted in the 18th Lok Sabha, which was formed in 2024.

The other members of the committee are Brijmohan Agrawal (BJP), Tariq Anwar, Manickam Tagore, Manish Tewari (all Congress), T R Baalu (DMK), Kalyan Banerjee (TMC), Shrirang Appa Barne (Shiv Sena), Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, Sangeeta Kumari Singh Deo, Jagdambika Pal, Trivendra Singh Rawat, Jagadish Shettar (all BJP), Arvind Sawant (Shiv Sena-UBT)and Dharmendra Yadav (SP).

However, MP Manickam Tagore said that he could not attend the committee meeting as he was suspended.

"I am suspended. I can't attend the committee meeting," Tagore said on X.

Tagore and seven other opposition MPs were suspended for the entire Budget session for "unruly behaviour" last month. The second phase of the Budget session will begin on March 9 and conclude on April 2.