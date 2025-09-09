Privileges Committee sends notice to Kejriwal, Sisodia over Phansi Ghar in Delhi Assembly premises

New Delhi, Sep 9 (PTI) The Delhi Assembly Privileges Committee has issued notices to former chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, his former deputy Manish Sisodia and former speaker Ram Niwas Goel over a 'Phansi Ghar' erected in the House premises in August 2022.

The structure, a mock British-era execution chamber built at a cost of Rs 1 crore, was inaugurated on August 22, 2022.

According to a communication issued by the Legislative Assembly Secretariat, the Phansi Ghar was inaugurated in the presence of Kejriwal as chief guest, and Sisodia and the then deputy speaker Rakhi Birla as guests of honour, while Goel presided over the ceremony.

The Assembly discussed the matter in its sittings on August 5, 6 and 7 this year. On August 7, it was referred to the Committee of Privileges for examination and report.

The committee has now sought comments from the Aam Aadmi Party leaders regarding the authenticity of a 'Phansi Ghar' that existed in the premises earlier.

The leaders have been asked to submit their written comments by September 19, the communication stated. PTI SLB RUK RUK