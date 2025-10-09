Priya Kapur 'greedy', 'Cinderella stepmother': Actor Karisma Kapoor's children tell HC

New Delhi, Oct 9 (PTI) Actor Karisma Kapoor's children on Thursday accused their stepmother Priya Kapur of being "greedy", while calling her "Cinderella stepmother" before the Delhi High Court.

The counsel appearing for Samaira and Kiaan Raj made the submission before Justice Jyoti Singh during the hearing of their plea challenging their late father Sunjay Kapur's purported will of his assets reportedly worth Rs 30,000 crore.

In Walt Disney's 1950 film Cinderella, the young woman is mistreated by her stepmother who focuses all of her attention on her own two daughters.

The court on September 26 allowed Sunjay Kapur's wife, Priya Kapur, to file the list of his assets in a sealed cover and suggested that the parties involved in the property dispute before it not to share details with the media.

The counsel on Thursday accused Priya of being “greedy”, claiming that she has got 60 per cent of the assets and approximately 12 per cent to her son.

“She is also getting 75 per cent of the trust,” he claimed.

The counsel told the court that there was “enough evidence” to conduct a probe, while accusing Priya Kapur of forgery.

The counsel made the submission while seeking the status quo on the movement of assets of Sunjay Kapur.

“She is a nominee, and she holds the assets. How far the forgery of documents goes will have to be unravelled, and there is enough evidence to conduct a probe,” the counsel told the court.

The counsel further said that Priya Kapur was in “glaring hurry” to restrict children's shares.

“This is a Cinderella stepmother,” he said.

The counsel questioned the authenticity of the will, saying that prima facie Sunjay Kapur did not consult an advocate while making the current will, and claimed that it was “not possible that he would not have consulted an advocate before creating a will and bequeathing such a large estate.” He added that the executor of the will got it one day before its reading.

He claimed that the will was modified when Sunjay Kapur was on a holiday with his son, adding that this who forged the document got rewarded.

The court will resume hearing the matter on October 13.

On September 10, the high court asked Priya Kapur to give a list of his assets to the court.

Priya Kapur, meanwhile, has informed the court that they have already received Rs 1,900 crore from the family trust.