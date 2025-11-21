Priya Kapur's son opposes plea of Karisma's kids challenging authenticity of Sunjay Kapur's will

New Delhi, Nov 20 (PTI) The minor son of Priya Kapur, the wife of late industrialist Sunjay Kapur, on Friday opposed in the Delhi High Court a plea by actor Karisma Kapoor's children challenging the authenticity of their father's alleged will, saying their case was based on "speculation and guesswork".

The counsel for the six-year-old boy said there was no delay in presenting the will, as Sunjay passed away on June 12 and the will was presented by the executor during a meeting on July 30. It was a matter of just a month and not a delay of years, the senior advocate said.

"This entire case is based on speculation and guesswork. Their case is that on July 30, the executor reads it out hurriedly, slashes a document, and reads it out selectively. At that point, they admittedly know three things -- date, witnesses, and that they are excluded," senior advocate Akhil Sibal, representing Priya's son, submitted before Justice Jyoti Singh.

Sibal said that after the July 30 meeting, there was not a single communication from the side of the plaintiffs -- Karisma Kapoor's daughter Samaira Kapur and minor son -- asking for a copy of the will.

On August 22, the first communication was made to the executor asking for a copy of the will, he said.

"In between, the mother (Karisma Kapoor) of the plaintiffs readily communicates with defendant 1 (Priya Kapur) to get all the paperwork finished. She is asking for the documents, and defendant 1 is cooperating... They don't get the copy of the will as they refused to sign the confidentiality agreement.

"They are excluded, and they know the legal strategy is to challenge the will, whether the will is genuine or not, they must challenge," he argued.

He said the plaintiffs could have filed the suit, saying that there is something suspicious about the will, which is why no copy was provided to them. "But they knew they were excluded, so they had to challenge it (will) come what may".

About Sunjay Kapur's foreign assets, the minor's counsel said the plaintiffs have not made out a case, and the issue is under foreign jurisdiction.

Senior advocate Akhil Sibal also said there was no disaffection between the parties as long as Sunjay was alive, and everyone used to meet each other with kindness.

A day earlier, Priya Kapur told the high court that it was a "healthy tradition" for a husband to give all his assets to his wife and refuted the claim of Karisma's children that their father's alleged will had surfaced under suspicious circumstances.

The court, which was hearing the suit of Karisma Kapoor's children, challenging their late father Sunjay Kapur's purported will of his assets, reportedly worth Rs 30,000 crore, listed the matter for next week for further arguments.

The court is also hearing arguments on an interim injunction application filed by Karisma Kapoor's children to restrain Priya Kapur from alienating them from Sunjay Kapur's assets. The children have questioned the authenticity of the purported will.

Sunjay Kapur passed away on June 12, after collapsing during a polo match in England. He reportedly suffered a sudden cardiac arrest. PTI SKV SKV NSD NSD