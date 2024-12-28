Priyank Kharge favours independent probe into Bidar contractor's 'suicide', rejects BJP’s demand

Bengaluru, Dec 28 (PTI) Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge on Saturday said he is in favour of an independent and free probe by an agency under the state's Home Department into the alleged suicide of a contractor in Bidar earlier this week.

The contractor left behind a seven-page note in which he made allegations against a person, said to be his associate.

Accusing the BJP of politicising the issue, as it has sought his removal from the ministry and his arrest in connection with the case, the Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister clarified that neither he, nor his department, nor the government is involved in any way.

"While the contractor is suggesting one thing, the accused have also made complaints regarding another aspect of the entire incident. I’m very clear in saying that there should be an independent and free probe. I have personally requested the Home Minister for an independent investigative agency within the Home Department to investigate the matter," Kharge said.

Speaking to reporters, he said that it is quite natural for the BJP to believe they have found something against him in the case, and pointed out that the party has been trying to get his resignation on frivolous grounds for a year.

"I’m making it clear that neither I, nor my department, nor the government is involved in all these activities," he added.

Sachin Monappa Panchal, a 26-year-old contractor, ended his life by falling under a train on Thursday, leaving behind a suicide note alleging that Raju Kapanur, a close associate of Kharge, had issued death threats demanding Rs 1 crore for awarding a contract.

The note also mentioned the names of seven others who were accused of cheating by not awarding him a contract, despite taking a Rs 15 lakh bribe.

The contractor alleged that they threatened to kill him if he failed to pay the Rs 1 crore.

Hitting out at Kharge and the Congress government over the case, Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Council Chalavadi Narayanaswamy on Saturday demanded that Kharge be removed from his ministerial post and arrested immediately.

He also called for Kharge to fully cooperate with the investigation, warning that BJP leaders and workers would launch a fierce agitation if he did not.

Responding to a question about the BJP’s demand for his arrest, Kharge questioned "On what grounds?" and claimed the opposition party doesn’t understand the law.

"BJP does not understand the law. Am I an accused? Eight people have been named as accused. Does the BJP know what the law of the land is? On what basis are they asking for my arrest? Is my name there for abetment to suicide? These people (BJP) just want to do politics. Their intention is very clear—they want to hide their internal problems," he said.

Claiming that Priyank Kharge has become BJP leaders' "favourite dish on their menu," and hence they repeatedly target him, the Minister said it is because of his strong ideological stance, which goes against the BJP's political agenda.

"So it is quite natural that they always blame me. Tell me one charge that they have been able to prove against me. They don’t come with facts, documents, and proof. While showing me one thing that I have accused the BJP of without documents or proof. They always do hit-and-run, this is also a hit-and-run. I dare them to prove it," he said.

Noting that eight people have been named as accused in the case, Kharge said that one of them is a Congress Kalaburagi corporator's brother. "It is a fact that I cannot deny, but that doesn’t mean that I’m involved." "The accused are saying that there was a business transaction and they wanted money for the Earnest Money Deposit (EMD). There was a transfer of money from the bank, which is a legal transaction, and there is no ambiguity about the said money transfer. While the contractor has accused eight people, including his seniors in the private firm, of failing to get him some contracts... let the truth come out in the investigation," he said.

Responding to the BJP’s demand for his resignation, Kharge hit back, saying that he was not here to cater to the BJP's whims and fancies and that they are the last people who should lecture on corruption.

Everybody knows what they (BJP) did. How many contractors committed suicide during their tenure, naming the then Ministers and MLAs?" he said.

BJP leaders, including Narayanaswamy, have alleged that Kalaburagi district has become a "republic of Kalaburagi," where the administration and police function only according to what Kharge says.

Responding to this, the Minister said, "Yes, it is a republic of Kalaburagi for development, unlike the Ballari republic that the BJP ran while they were in power." Kharge hails from Kalaburagi and serves as the district in-charge Minister there.

To a question about Congress demanding the resignation of K S Eshwarappa as a Minister when BJP was in power following a contractor's suicide with a death note, Kharge said, "The Eshwarappa case is entirely different from this suicide case. In that case, Eshwarappa was himself an accused. He was named in that case...."