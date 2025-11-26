Priyank Kharge plays down reports on his meeting Rahul Gandhi amid speculation on CM change

Bengaluru, Nov 26 (PTI) Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge on Wednesday played down reports that he has held discussions with top Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on the leadership change issue in the state, during a recent meeting, and has conveyed the latter's message to CM Siddaramaiah and Deputy CM D K Shivakumar.

Maintaining that the Congress high command will decide and give clarity on the issue of CM change in Karnataka, he said, he met Gandhi to explain about KEO (Knowledge-driven, Economical, Open-source), an AI-ready personal computer, that was launched during the recent Bengaluru tech summit, and to discuss on "vote chori" cases in the state.

The power tussle within the ruling party has intensified, amid speculations about chief minister change in the state, after the Congress government reached the halfway mark of its five-year term on November 20, citing purported "power-sharing" agreement involving Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar in 2023.

According to reports Kharge has conveyed Rahul Gandhi's message to both Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar, and that they are likely to be called to New Delhi soon for a meeting with an intention to sort out the issue.

"Discussions are in the media, will I meet Mohan Bhagwat (RSS chief) if not Rahul Gandhi? Will I report to Keshava Krupa (RSS state headquarters) without reporting to CM and Deputy CM on my meeting? Rahul Gandhi was invited for the Bengaluru Tech Summit, he couldn't come. I had sought his time to show our Artificial Intelligence Personal Computer," Kharge said in response to a question.

Speaking to reporters here, he said, Rahul Gandhi had curiosity about the AI personal computer, so he had given time. "I met him and explained to him." To a question on reports that he has given a report to Rahul Gandhi on the developments in the state, Kharge said, "Who said all this? only both of us were there....the high command is there and they will take a decision. Why should I speak on this issue?" Asked whether Rahul Gandhi asked him anything about the developments, he said, "If he has asked, can it be shared with the media?" Priyank Kharge had met Shivakumar on Wednesday night.

The minister ruled out any confusion in the party on the leadership issue, pointing out that everyone including the CM, Deputy CM, AICC chief and ministers have consistently said that the party high command will decide on the matter and everyone will abide by it.

To a question on Siddaramaiah's statement that the high command should put an end to all confusion, he said, "when the time comes, they will do it. The confusion is in the BJP, media, it is not there in the Congress." Starting that, he briefed the CM and the Deputy CM about his visit, like always done on any visit, Kharge said, discussion happened on "Vote Chori" cases in Aland, Mahadevapura, and how to go about it in the future, nothing else.

Responding to a question on Shivakumar's statement on Tuesday that power sharing was discussed between five to six people, he said, "I have been saying it. Discussion has happened between few people, what was discussed, they know. The high command will decide." Asked about reports that the high command has called a meeting with the CM and Deputy CM on November 29 in Delhi to discuss the leadership issue, he said he was not aware of it.

Reiterating that the high command will give clarity on the issue, Kharge, when asked as to when it can be expected, said, "AICC chief Mallikarjun Kharge is again coming to Bengaluru today for a marriage function. Tomorrow and the day-after he has a couple of meetings there (in Delhi) to discuss serious issues related to OBC and Bihar polls, after that senior leaders will discuss and see when to call (state leaders)." PTI KSU ADB