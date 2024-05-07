Priyank Kharge, Pralhad Joshi among the early voters in Karnataka

Bengaluru: Union Minister Pralhad Joshi and Bhagwanth Khuba, and Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge were among those who came in early to cast their votes in Karnataka, where polling is underway for the second phase of Lok Sabha elections in 14 segments on Tuesday.

Joshi and Khuba are BJP's candidates from Dharwad and Bidar Lok Sabha constituencies respectively and they cast their votes in the respective segments.

BJP's Davangere candidate Gayathri Siddeshwara along with her husband, sitting BJP MP G M Siddeshwara, also cast their votes.

Senior BJP MLA and former Union Minister Basanagouda Patil Yatnal was among the early voters in Vijayapura.

Queues were seen at polling booths in most of these Lok Sabha segments in the northern districts of state with voters, mostly senior citizens, morning walkers and joggers lining up to cast their votes early, with temperature expected to rise as the day progresses.

The segments where elections will be held on Tuesday are: Chikkodi, Belgaum, Bagalkot, Bijapur, Gulbarga, Raichur, Bidar, Koppal, Bellary, Haveri, Dharwad, Uttara Kannada, Davangere and Shimoga.

The state has a total of 28 Lok Sabha constituencies. The first phase of polling in the other 14 seats in most of the southern and coastal districts was held on April 26.