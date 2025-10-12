Priyank Kharge urges CM Siddaramaiah to ban RSS activities in govt institutions, public spaces

Bengaluru, Oct 12 (PTI) Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge has urged Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to impose a ban on all RSS activities in government institutions and public premises across the state, stating that such actions are contrary to India's unity and the spirit of the Constitution.

In a letter to the chief minister dated October 4, Kharge, son of Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, alleged that the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh has been conducting its 'shakhas' in government and government-aided schools, as well as on public grounds, where "slogans are shouted and negative ideas are instilled in the minds of children and youth." The CMO shared the letter with the media on Sunday. The letter carries a note by the CM to the officials to consider it and take appropriate action in this regard.

Kharge said the RSS's belief system "was contrary to India's ideals of unity and secular framework." "When divisive forces that sow hatred among the people raise their heads, our Constitution, founded on the core principles of integrity, equality, and unity, grants us the authority to curb such elements and uphold the secular values of the nation," the minister wrote.

He further alleged that "without obtaining police permission, aggressive displays are being carried out while wielding sticks," which, he claimed, "could have a harmful psychological impact on children and young people." Calling for strong government intervention, Kharge said, "In the interest of the well-being of the country's children, youth, the public, and society as a whole, I earnestly request that a ban be imposed on all types of activities conducted by the RSS, whether under the name of 'shakha', 'sanghik', or 'baithak'." He added that the ban should extend to "government schools, government-aided schools, public playgrounds, parks, temples under the Muzrai Department, sites under the Archaeology Department, and any other government premises." He emphasised that the Constitution empowers both citizens and the state to act against forces that spread division, ensuring that secular and democratic values remain protected.

The letter comes at a time when the RSS has planned mega events across the state as part of its centenary celebrations throughout the year.

Speaking to reporters, Kharge said he has made a very clear request to the CM that the RSS should not be allowed to organise events at public places, especially when they march on the road with sticks raising objectionable slogans.

"Let them do it privately in private schools or any individual's property. We have no objection to it," he told reporters in Bengaluru.

The minister charged that the RSS leaders lie and "sow the poisonous seeds of communalism".

Stating that in the last 10 years, the country has seen only its downfall, Kharge claimed that RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat in his Vijay Dashami address had said that economic inequality has increased.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's son Yathindra Siddaramaiah endorsed Kharge's request.

He said there should be restrictions on RSS activities.

Whatever event is to be held in a public place must have government permission, but the RSS members have been conducting programmes without any prior approval, Yathindra, who is an MLC, told reporters in Raichur on Sunday.

No one questioned the RSS or stopped them. They continued like that till now, he added.

"So, there should be a restriction on that. They don't organise programmes casually. They conduct them with a poisonous ideology," Yathindra said.

The BJP came down heavily on Kharge.

Karnataka BJP president B Y Vijayendra said, "Kharge is displaying his foolishness by writing such a letter to the CM.

"We have instances before us where the Congress banned RSS thrice in the past, but revoked it later. Congress does not have power to ban the organisation," he said.

Vijayendra said the minister wrote such a letter just for "gimmick" despite knowing that he cannot do anything.

"Probably, Kharge is also eyeing for the CM's post. He could also be trying to please the Gandhi family," the Shikaripura MLA told reporters in Bengaluru.

Later in a post on 'X', Vijayendra said, "Chorus and chants of 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai', resonated by both the young and the old from RSS shakhas, seem to have unnerved those used to hearing 'Pakistan Zindabad' slogans!" He said, "Wazir-e-Ala (Chief Minister in Urdu) @INCKarnataka government, having no issues with their brothers plotting bomb blasts from across the borders of our state, are now seeing crime in RSS activities - whose sole aim is the 'Sarvangeena Unnati' of Bharat." He said successive Congress governments have repeatedly planned and plotted to ban the RSS, but have failed every time - owing to the RSS ideology of nationalism and social reform always triumphing over the sinister, anti-national designs of the Congress.

"The Tukde Tukde Gang has risen again in the state, fostered by the brotherly @INCKarnataka government. But let me remind them that Karnataka - praised by our Naada Kavi Kuvempu as "Bharata Jananiya Tanujaate", the proud daughter of Bharat Mata - never tolerates any backstabbing against its own Motherland. Jai Bharat! Jai Karnataka!", Vijayendra wrote.

Senior BJP MLA and former minister S Suresh Kumar said in a social media post that those who do not know history are once again attempting the same reckless act that former Prime Ministers Jawaharlal Nehru, Indira Gandhi, and other great leaders once tried and burnt their fingers doing. PTI GMS KH