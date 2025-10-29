Priyank Kharge urges entrepreneurs to present world-class solutions at Bengaluru Tech Summit 2025

Bengaluru, Oct 29 (PTI) Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge on Wednesday called on entrepreneurs to present world-class solutions at the Future Makers' Conclave to be held as part of the Bengaluru Tech Summit (BTS) 2025 on November 20.

According to a statement from the minister's office, the conclave is a flagship conference designed to deliver tangible and definite value for all participants—including startups, budding entrepreneurs, early-stage founders, and seasoned entrepreneurs seeking to scale up.

As part of a precursor interaction with members of the venture capital community ahead of the conclave, Kharge met over 50 venture capitalists (VCs) from across the country in Bengaluru.

Praising the role of investors in Karnataka's growth story, particularly in innovation and technology, Kharge, who holds the Information Technology and Biotechnology portfolio, said, "Such initiatives will not only demonstrate collective confidence in India's innovation potential but also inspire a new generation of entrepreneurs to build world-class solutions from Bengaluru for the world." He added that Bengaluru and Karnataka are "uniquely positioned to lead the next wave of technology, innovation, and investment," and emphasised the importance of investor participation.

"Your presence and mentorship can make a tangible difference to the next generation of entrepreneurs in AI and DeepTech innovation," he said.

According to Kharge, the Bengaluru Tech Summit will serve as a high-energy platform bringing together founders, investors, and innovators "who will shape the next wave of entrepreneurship." PTI GMS SSK