Priyanka accuses BJP of 'politicising' landslide disaster in Wayanad

Wayanad, Nov 4 (PTI) Stepping up her attack against the BJP, Congress leader and UDF candidate for the Wayanad Lok Sabha by-polls Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday accused the saffron party of "politicising" the landslides that struck this hill district in July, killing hundreds and displacing many residents.

Kicking off her second day of campaigning, she addressed a corner meeting at Kenichira in the Sulthan Bathery Assembly constituency here.

"Even a disaster like that which caused immense pain to people was politicised by the BJP. And this is where we start today. We stand in a place where you have to think about your country. You have to think about your own needs. And you have to think about what kind of politics you want, prevalent in the nation," the Congress general secretary remarked.

Taking a dig at the saffron party, Priyanka said the BJP's politics "which is spreading across the country is a politics of hatred, of anger, of divisiveness and of destruction." She said that the real issues facing people are not being discussed, and their problems are not being resolved.

She further claimed that unemployment is at an all-time high and prices are continually rising, with no indication of a halt.

"Politics is not focused on resolving this. The politics of the BJP is only focused on distracting you from your problems. Because its only aim is remaining in power no matter what the cost is," she said.

Priyanka also accued the BJP-led Central government of not distributing the funds required to help those families affected in the massive landslides.

Later, addressing a corner meeting at Vythiri in the Kalpetta Assembly constituency, the last meeting of her second day of campaigning, Priyanka stated that she will fight for the people of Wayanad even if it is required on streets as she is a "solid fighter".

"I can tell you if you ask my brother, and my husband, I am a solid fighter. So I can tell you one thing, I will fight for you on every platform possible...If I have to fight on the street, I will fight on the street as well," she said.

Lashing out at the BJP-ruled Centre, she stated, "In the last 10 years of PM Modi's rule, all we have seen is divisiveness, and hate and fear mongering." "We have seen their policies continuously benefitting only a handful of rich business people, who happen to be PM's friends. Government institutions have been weakened. Citizens' rights have been oppressed. Tribal lands have been snatched and given to his cronies. Ports, airports and PSUs are slowly and steadily being handed out to Modi ji's friends," she said.

During her campaign, Priyanka visited the Pazhassiraja College in Pulpally, where she was accorded a warm reception by the students. She interacted with the students and shared her vision for a progressive, inclusive future.

"If you give me the chance to represent you in Parliament, I will show you that I can work harder than anybody else for you. I will voice your issues even everywhere. I will fight for you. I will put pressure on the government, the state and the central governments and you will see that you will have by your side a tough fighter who does not back down when your needs are questioned," she added.

Priyanka resumed her second phase campaign from Sunday by holding public and corner meetings in the hill constituency with her brother Rahul Gandhi.

The Congress general secretary, who is making her electoral debut, will be in Kerala till November 7, according to her itinerary released by the party.

The by-election for Wayanad LS seat became necessary after Rahul Gandhi, who won the Lok Sabha polls from there and Rae Bareli constituency, decided to vacate Wayanad.

Voting in Wayanad will be held on November 13. PTI ARM KH