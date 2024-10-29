Priyanka accuses Modi govt of 'neglecting' Wayanad rehab efforts

Wayanad (Kerala), Oct 29 (PTI) Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday intensified her campaign for the Wayanad bypoll by accusing the BJP-led Central government of trying to destroy democracy and "neglecting" the rehabilitation of the landslide-hit areas of the hill district by not providing any funds for the same.

Priyanka said the stand taken by the Narendra Modi government at the Centre indicates its lack of respect for the people and the nation and the same was evident from its policies made during the last 10 years of its governance.

The Congress leader, in Wayanad for two days as part of her bypoll campaign, further said that the BJP's politics was different from the kind on which the country was founded.

She said that the Constitution of the country emanated from politics which placed the public in the highest respect.

"Yet today in our country the ruling BJP is playing a completely different kind of politics. They have forgotten the essence of our nation. They are working to destroy democracy, to spread anger, hatred and divisiveness.

"Their sole objective is to remain in power, no matter what the means are. Over the last 10 years we have seen this politics play out again and again and again," Priyanka said, while speaking at a corner meeting at Therattammal here on the second day of her campaigning.

She said that the "ugly face" of this kind of politics was seen in Wayanad where the compensation due to the victims of the landslides that hit the district has not come from the Centre yet despite the prime minister promising all kinds of help after he visited the disaster-hit areas and met the affected people.

"We saw the same thing in Himachal Pradesh... So, this kind of politics only works to keep them in power for longer and the public is ignored," she said.

Later, at a corner meeting at Mampad here, the Congress leader said she was going to fight against this politics which thrives and succeeds in dividing people.

She said that she has seen politics all her life, and the politics of fear, anger and hatred do not benefit the common man. "It only benefits only those in power," she added.

Earlier in the day, speaking at a corner meeting at Eengapuzha here, Priyanka said that policies, including demonetisation, of the Modi government always favour five to six business friends of the prime minister and do not benefit the people.

She further claimed that the Central government had shown no compassion for farmers, taken no steps to address challenges faced by tribal communities across the nation and was allocating land to large corporates rather than addressing public needs.

She also alleged that employment, education, healthcare, and other essential areas have been neglected by the Modi government.

"The Modi government has displayed complete disrespect for the people of India. If you lose respect for the people, you lose respect for the country. The politics prevalent in the country today, where only power matters and the people do not matter, needs to be changed," Priyanka said.

She also referred to the almost year-long violence in Manipur and said that trying to stay in power by any means was "wrong politics".

More than 200 people have been killed and thousands rendered homeless in ethnic strife between Imphal Valley-based Meiteis and adjoining hills-based Kukis in Manipur since May last year.

To the hundreds gathered here for the corner meeting, Priyanka said she and her family were "indebted" to the people of Wayanad for supporting and voting for her brother at a time when a massive campaign was launched to tarnish his image.

She further said that the bond of love, trust, and loyalty forged between the people of Wayanad and Rahul Gandhi holds a special place in his heart and therefore, he was very sad when he had to give up the constituency.

Priyanka said that even though the Congress is not in power at the Centre or in Kerala, she will raise the problems of the people of Wayanad in Parliament.

"I will not disappoint you. I will not let you down," she said.

As part of her bypoll campaign, Priyanka also visited the Seethi Haji Memorial Football Stadium in Edvana, Malappuram, where she interacted with young football players.

She noted that football was more than a game here and that it was "an emotion that unites and inspires the community".

She reaffirmed her commitment to supporting youth and sports development in Wayanad, a party statement said.

On Monday, the first day of her campaigning, Priyanka launched a scathing attack on the BJP-led Centre, alleging that the values of the Constitution are constantly being subverted under its rule.

Priyanka, who marks her electoral debut in this bypoll, is contesting against the LDF's veteran leader Sathyan Mokeri, a former MLA, and the BJP's Navya Haridas, a two-time councillor of the Kozhikode Corporation.

The by-election was necessitated after Rahul Gandhi vacated the seat following his victory in the Rai Bareli constituency in the recent parliamentary elections. The by-election will be held on November 13. PTI HMP HMP KH