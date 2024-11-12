Priyanka 'exploiting' religious sentiments to 'influence' voters: LDF complaint to EC

Wayanad (Kerala), Nov 12 (PTI) With just hours left for the Wayanad Lok Sabha by-poll, the CPI(M)-led LDF on Tuesday lodged a complaint with the Election Commission (EC) accusing Congress candidate Priyanka Gandhi Vadra of "exploiting religious sentiments to influence voters".

E J Babu, the chief election agent of LDF candidate Sathyan Mokeri, filed the complaint, alleging that Priyanka and her supporters were "using religious priests to conduct public prayers and promote her campaign, thereby exploiting religious sentiments to influence voters." "This practice appears to violate the Election Code of Conduct and provisions of the Representation of the People Act, 1951," the complaint stated, urging the EC to launch an immediate investigation into the allegations.

The LDF also called for a cease-and-desist order to prevent Priyanka and her supporters from organising or promoting religiously oriented events for campaign purposes, arguing that such practices undermine the integrity of the electoral process and exert unfair influence on voters.

The complaint demanded strict penalties, including potential disqualification, if violations were confirmed, citing the Model Code of Conduct and the Representation of the People Act.

"I urge the Election Commission and Returning Officer to act swiftly to address these violations to ensure that the election remains free, fair, and secular. This matter requires urgent attention and appropriate action to uphold the integrity of the electoral process," Babu wrote.

The Wayanad by-poll has 16 candidates in the fray, including Mokeri, Priyanka, and BJP-led NDA’s Navya Haridas.

The constituency, with over 14 lakh voters, was vacated by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi after his victory in Raebareli, earlier this year.

Polling is set to begin at 7 am on Wednesday, with votes to be counted on November 23. PTI HMP SSK HMP SSK ROH