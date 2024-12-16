Priyanka flags issue of of compensation in cases of man-animal conflict

New Delhi, Dec 16 (PTI) Wayanad MP and Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday flagged in the Lok Sabha the issue of compensation in cases of man-animal conflict.

Advertisment

Asking a supplementary during the Question Hour, she sought to know whether compensation for ordinary people and farmers would be hiked in cases involving man-animal conflict.

She pointed out that on Sunday, a person was affected in an attack by an elephant in her constituency.

In his response, Environment Minister Bhupendra Yadav said the supplementary was not related to the question listed.

Advertisment

He, however, explained that the administration and the forest department were working together in Wayanad which is on the borders of Kerala, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu.

He said a copy of the work done by the government in this regard will be shared with the Wayanad MP. PTI NAB NAB DV DV