Priyanka flags scant access to medical facilities in Wayanad, seeks AIIMS or PGI from Centre

New Delhi, Apr 30 (PTI) Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has written to Union Health Minister J P Nadda, flagging the issue of many tribes in Wayanad living in remote areas with scant access to medical facilities and demanding that a super specialty hospital, such as an AIIMS or a PGI, be urgently set up in her constituency.

In her letter to Nadda, Priyanka Gandhi said Wayanad district has the largest tribal population of Kerala and due to its distinctive geographical features and tropical biodiversity, many of these tribes continue to live in remote areas with scant access to medical facilities.

"Presently, there are approximately 48,397 families and 1,67,799 people living in 3,105 tribal settlements across the district. The major tribal communities living in Wayanad district are Paniyan, Adiyan, Kattunayakan, Kurichiyan, Kuruman, Vettukuruman, Wayanadan Kadar, Thachanadan Mooppan, of which the Paniyan, Adiyan and Kattunayakan communities are considered most marginalised," she said.

Aside from these tribal communities of Wayanad, smaller habitations of tribal peoples are also located in Malappuram and Kozhikode districts in her Lok Sabha constituency, the Congress MP from Wayanad said.

She added that these communities suffer from several medical and circumstantial health issues.

The incidence of sickle-cell anaemia in these communities is relatively high, the Congress general secretary said, adding that currently, patients receive support from the tribal department and a special ward for their treatment has also been opened at the MCH located in Mananthavady.

"Extremely high incidence of anaemia among the tribal population resulting in low-birth weight babies and high infant-mortality rates," Priyanka Gandhi said in her letter to Nadda dated April 17.

"As per the requirements of the area, I would suggest consideration of the following: a super specialty hospital such as AlIMS or PGI is urgently required in Wayanad. The existing medical college in Mananthavady does not match the required standards. It urgently needs upgradation of facilities and staffing, in keeping with the status of a medical college and in consideration of the dependence of the entire local population on this singular institution for its advanced medical needs," she said.

She also called for providing quality care in case of wild animal attacks in Wayanad.

The Congress leader also called for increasing the number, outreach and coverage of health camps in affected communities to raise awareness about the detrimental effects of tobacco, drugs and alcohol consumption.

"This would go a long way in preventing the spread of alcoholism, drug abuse and related mental health issues," she said in her letter to Nadda.

The Wayanad MP also sought counselling facilities for alcoholism and drug abuse, especially in tribal areas, to provide support to affected individuals and families.

Health camps for detection, supplementary nutrition and regular medical treatment of sickle-cell anaemia and anaemia are urgently required and would provide support in alleviating the burden of this disease, she said.

"Early detection and awareness camps for cancer (especially oral cancer) in tribal areas are essential for the control of cancer among tribal communities of Wayanad," Priyanka Gandhi said.

She also called for an urgent review of the functioning of the Janani-Suraksha Scheme in the area as the funds for the same, she said, are not being received on time.

"Health officials also informed me that the alarmingly high incidence of anaemia in the tribal population, including that of males, is a major challenge. The Anaemia Mukt Bharat programme mandates providing Iron and Folic Acid (IFA) supplements in syrup form for children. Despite all their efforts, attempts to provide nutritional supplements and iron supplements are failing due to scepticism, lifestyle choices and in the case of children, due to the bitter taste of the iron supplements," she said.

"To this end, could the ministry explore introducing child-friendly iron supplements in the form of gummy bears or candies? Additionally, exploring nutritional solutions in keeping with the traditional food habits and consumption patterns of the tribal population is necessary to sustain any programmes that are implemented for their benefit," the Congress leader added. PTI ASK RC