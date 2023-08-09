Priyanka Gandhi accuses BJP of 'divide and rule'; asks people to say 'hate, inflation should quit India'

New Delhi, Aug 9 (PTI) On the Quit India movement's anniversary, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday accused the BJP of deploying "divide and rule" policy and urged people to say hate, inflation and unemployment quit India.

She paid tributes to the freedom fighters on the occasion of August Kranti Diwas.

"On the call of (Mahatma) Gandhi ji, the whole of India had said in one voice 'tyrannical rule quit India'. Remember, right at the time of the Quit India movement, the leaders of the party in power today appealed to the people not to participate in the movement," the Congress general secretary said on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Their "divide and rule" policy continues even today, she said and added that "our unity trumps them".

"Let us state together, hate quit India, inflation quit India and unemployment quit India. Jai Hind. Jai Bharat," Priyanka Gandhi said.

The Congress general secretary also wished members of tribal communities on the occasion of World Tribal Day.

"Following the path shown by Shri Birsa Munda, Shri Sidhu Kanhu, Shri Tantya Bhil, Shri Komaram Bheem, Rani Durgavati ji, the Indian National Congress is committed to the tribal interests and rights of water, forest and land and will always work for the strengthening these rights," Priyanka Gandhi said on X. PTI ASK ASK ANB ANB ANB