Priyanka Gandhi arrives in Kerala ahead of Nilambur bypoll

Malappuram(Kerala), Jun 13 (PTI) Congress general secretary and Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra arrived in Kerala on Friday to take part in various events ahead of the byelection in Nilambur, party sources said.

Vadra arrived at the Karipur airport here late in the evening.

She was welcomed at the airport by Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) chief Sunny Joseph and other party leaders, the sources said.

The Wayanad MP will be taking part in events in Kalpetta, Mananthavady, Sultan Bathery and Thiruvambadi legislative assembly constituencies on Saturday.

On Sunday, she will participate in events at the Wandoor and Nilambur legislative assembly constituencies, the sources said.

Voting for Nilambur bypoll will be held on June 19 and counting of votes will take place on June 23. PTI HMP SKY SKY