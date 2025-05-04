Priyanka Gandhi arrives in Kerala for 3-day visit to her constituency Wayanad

Malappuram (Kerala), May 3 (PTI) Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra arrived in Kerala late Saturday night for a three-day visit to her Lok Sabha constituency Wayanad, party sources said.

She landed at the Karipur International Airport here along with her husband Robert Vadra and proceeded to Wayanad by road, they said.

On the way, Priyanka saw a road accident and stopped her convoy to help the injured, the sources said.

She asked the doctor who was part of her convoy to help those injured in the accident and resumed her journey only after giving directions that they be taken to the hospital in an ambulance, they said.

According to a video shared by the party sources, Priyanka also briefly interacted with the injured.