Priyanka Gandhi asks govt to regularise ASHA workers

New Delhi, Dec 1 (PTI) Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday urged the government to regularise ASHA workers and assure them the respect and dignity they rightfully deserve.

In a post on X, she said ASHA workers have been fighting for what ought to be their right-- to be recognised as permanent employees.

They are the backbone of the rural healthcare system and frontline workers who brave every adversity to serve millions of Indians, Priyanka Gandhi said.

"Despite the vast scope of their work and the long hours demanded of them, Prime Minister Modi’s government refuses to recognise them as legitimate employees," she said.

The Congress leader said that in response to her question in Parliament on whether the Centre plans to recognise ASHA workers as formal employees and offer them social security, the government merely reiterated that they are ‘volunteers’.

"This is a grave injustice. They serve society for over 40 hours a week and all they get are honorariums that are way below the minimum wage. The women of India deserve more respect than this," she said.

"I urge the government to regularise ASHA workers and assure them the respect and dignity that is rightfully owed to them," she added.

Priyanka Gandhi also posted the reply to a written question she had raised in Parliament on ASHA workers.