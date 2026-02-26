Priyanka Gandhi blames Kerala govt for 'delay' in party’s housing project for landslide victims

Wayanad (Kerala), Feb 26 (PTI) Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday blamed the Kerala government for the alleged delay in starting the party’s housing project for victims of the 2024 landslide here.

Speaking to reporters here after attending a meeting, she said people in Kerala want a change in government and expressed hope that such a change would be brought about.

She said she had done a lot for the rehabilitation of victims of the 2024 Chooralmala landslide, both personally and through the party, which is set to lay the foundation stone for a housing project for the affected families.

Asked whether the Congress would be able to complete the party’s housing project on time, she said she hoped so.

“There was a lot of delay due to paperwork and land issues. Fortunately, we have been able to resolve them. So hopefully, we will be able to complete it soon,” she said.

She alleged that the state government had dragged its feet in allotting land, which caused delays in starting the project.

“Had they been more cooperative at that point, we would have been able to do it earlier,” she said.

To a query about a deadline for completing the project, she said the government had taken a long time to grant the necessary clearances.

On welfare activities in her constituency, she said she was satisfied with the efforts, but pointed to delays in funding.

“The central government funds are very slow. In some cases, even the state government is slow. But more than that, the central government is slowing down funding for many schemes, which is causing delays,” she said. PTI TBA TBA ROH