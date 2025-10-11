Priyanka Gandhi calls for funds to make Priyadarshini tea estate in Wayanad productive

Wayanad(Kerala), Oct 11(PTI) Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday called for urgent funds under the CSR initiative for upgrading the machinery of the Priyadarshini tea estate here to make it productive again and thereby, help the families dependent on it for their livelihood.

"All help is welcome," Vadra said in a post on social media platform X.

She said that the Priyadarshini tea estate was established as a cooperative in 1984 to rehabilitate bonded labour from tribal communities in Wayanad in the years following the Bonded Labour Abolition Act brought by Indira Gandhi in the 1970s.

"They were freed from a brutal system and given their rightful share in the ownership of the estate," the Congress MP from Wayanad said in her post on X.

She further said that the estate remained a success story until wear and tear of its machinery and redundancy brought about a decline in its productivity.

It was tragic to hear the plight of the families dependent on the tea estate for their livelihoods. CSR funds are urgently needed to upgrade the machinery and make the estate productive again. It has so much potential…all help is welcome," she said on X. PTI HMP HMP ADB