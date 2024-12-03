Priyanka Gandhi demands financial support for people of landslides-hit Wayanad

New Delhi, Dec 3 (PTI) Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday demanded financial support for the people of landslides-hit Wayanad in Kerala and sought to know the action plan of the government for the area.

Advertisment

The disaster, which struck on July 30, devastated large parts of three villages --Punchirimattam, Chooralmala, and Mundakkai -- along with sections of Attamala in Wayanad.

As per the government, the deadly disaster claimed 231 lives.

Speaking with reporters outside Parliament, Priyanka Gandhi said, "People of Wayanad have not received financial support. They have gotten very little support." "I also want to know what is the action plan of the government," the Wayanad MP said.

Advertisment

Priyanka Gandhi won the recently-concluded Wayanad Lok Sabha bypoll by a margin of more than 4.1 lakh votes, surpassing the margin of her brother Rahul Gandhi. PTI ASK ASK KVK KVK