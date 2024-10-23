Priyanka Gandhi files nomination for maiden electoral battle from Wayanad after massive roadshow

Wayanad (Kerala), Oct 23 (PTI) Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday filed the nomination for her maiden electoral battle from Wayanad for the Lok Sabha bypoll as she took out a massive roadshow in Kalpetta and thanked the people of the Hill district for supporting her brother Rahul Gandhi when "the whole world had turned its back" on him.

Accompanied by her mother and Congress Parliamentary party chairperson Sonia Gandhi, brother Rahul, Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge among others, Priyanka filed her nomination for the November 13 bypoll at the collectorate here.

Addressing a huge crowd, carrying placards with her and Rahul Gandhi's photographs and balloons in the party colours, Priyanka asserted that she has 35 years of experience in the political arena.

"At the age of 17 years, I first campaigned for my father (late Rajiv Gandhi) in 1989. It has been 35 years now (since then). I have campaigned for my mother, for my brother and for many of my (party) colleagues. This is the first time I am campaigning for myself," the 52-year-old Congress leader said.

Her statement came a day after BJP's Navya Haridas, who is taking on the Congress leader in the poll contest, in an interview to PTI said she was more experienced in representing people than Priyanka.

LDF's Sathyan Mokeri is also contesting from Wayanad.

Priyanka, who reached Wayanad on Tuesday night with her mother, led the roadshow along with Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi before filing her nomination. Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah, Telangana CM A Revanth Reddy and other senior party leaders were also present on the dais during Priyanka's speech.

Highlighting the bond between Wayanad and her family, Priyanka said the people of Wayanad stood with her brother Rahul when "the whole world had turned its back" on him.

"My whole family will always remain indebted to you and grateful to you for this support. He (Rahul) is sad to leave you, but I have promised him that I will only strengthen the bond between you and him," she said.

Priyanka also said that she was deeply grateful to Kharge for giving her the "privilege" of being the UDF candidate from Wayanad and "it is my honour to represent you (people of Wayanad), if you give me a chance".

Recalling her visit to Wayanad after the massive landslides which destroyed three villages in the hill district and claimed over 200 lives, she said everyone she met was engaged in helping others.

"Your courage deeply touched me. It would be a big honour and a great privilege to me to be a part of your community and your family. I am here to fight your battles, stand by you through thick and thin, be your voice, and I will not let you down," she said.

Attacking the BJP government at the Centre, Priyanka said that the present times were one where those in power were trying to divide the people who voted them to power.

"They do not hesitate to subvert democracy. It is not the politics on which our nation was founded," she said.

The Congress leader also said that all religious texts, be it the Bible, Gita or Quran, teaches love, humility and equality.

Addressing the gathering, Rahul asked the people of the hill region to take care of his sister, just as they had protected and looked after him when he needed it most.

"I think all of you understand very well the relationship I have with the people of Wayanad. In her speech, Priyanka said that you protected me, looked after me when I needed it most.

"The Rakhi I am wearing was made by my sister. I don't take it off till it breaks. This is a symbol of a brother's protection to his sister. That is why I request the people of Wayand to look after my sister and protect her. She will put her entire energy into the problems of Wayanad and to protect you," he said.

Rahul, who represented Wayanad from 2019 to 2024, said that he would be the unofficial MP from the constituency, while his sister would be the official MP.

"So, there will be two MPs from Wayanad in Parliament," he said.

The Wayanad bypoll was necessitated after Rahul Gandhi, who won the Lok Sabha polls from there and Rae Bareli constituency in the general elections in April this year, decided to vacate Wayanad.

In his address, Kharge said Priyanka is in Wayanad not just to file her nomination, but as a relentless champion for the people of the hill district. "Bless her, and she will deliver the results," he said.

Priyanka and Rahul also visited the Puthumala mass burial ground and paid tribute to those who lost their lives in the Wayanad landslides.

Earlier in the day, she was given a rousing welcome by thousands of UDF workers and supporters as well as members of the general public of all age groups, who were waiting since early morning.

Balloons in the party colours of the Congress and its ally Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) dominated the scene as the supporters of both the parties lined up on both sides of the nearly two kilometer long roadshow route.

Green flags of IUML and the tricolour of the Congress, which were absent during Rahul Gandhi's roadshow in April this year, were also seen, but in very few numbers.

Priyanka's husband, Robert Vadra, and her son were also seen along with her in the open-roof vehicle along with other senior party and IUML leaders during the roadshow. In her nomination paper, Priyanka declared assets worth over Rs 12 crore. She also declared a total income of over Rs 46.39 lakh in the financial year 2023-2024 which includes rental income and interest from banks and other investments.