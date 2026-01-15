Priyanka Gandhi greets Mayawati on her birthday

New Delhi, Jan 15 (PTI) Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra greeted BSP chief Mayawati on her birthday on Thursday and wished her a healthy and long life.

"Happy birthday to Ms. @Mayawati, former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh and National President of the Bahujan Samaj Party. Wishing you a healthy and long life," Priyanka Gandhi said in a post in Hindi on X.

Mayawati, a four-time former chief minister of Uttar Pradesh, turned 70 on Thursday. Party workers are celebrating her birthday across the state as "Jankalyankari Diwas".

Earlier, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav also greeted the BSP supremo on her birthday, with the SP chief hoping that she continues to challenge the "anti-constitutional" BJP in the coming days.

Mayawati on Thursday said her party will contest all elections across the country, including the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls, on its own, and it would form a government with a full majority in the state. PTI ASK RHL