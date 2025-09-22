Priyanka Gandhi hails Wayanad monsoon preparedness as example for other states

Wayanad (Kerala), Sep 22 (PTI) Congress leader and Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday praised the monsoon-related preparations in the hill district and said other states should adopt its model for precautionary measures taken post the deadly landslide last year.

The MP highlighted that states like Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand, which are facing similar climate change-related issues, have something to learn from Wayanad.

Vadra was speaking at the meeting of the District Development Coordination and Monitoring Committee at the Collectorate here.

She also congratulated the people's representatives and officials, including the district collector, for their efforts, which resulted in zero rain-related this year.

"Wayanad district is a model for other states in the precautionary measures and preparations taken during the monsoon season after the landslide disaster," the MP said as per an official statement.

The meeting took stock of the progress of various projects in the district and the possibility of additional projects that could be implemented, it said.

Vadra opined that the lifestyle of the scheduled tribes, in accordance with nature, is a hope for our future in the era of climate change.

During the meeting, officials pointed to the challenges faced by various projects due to the non-availability of central funds.

In response, the MP assured that she would raise the matter with the union government.

Officials provided an update on the progress of each project to be completed, it said.

Additionally, a special discussion was held, chaired by the MP, focusing on the National Health Mission, National Highways Authority, Mundakai-Churalmala landslide rehabilitation and so on.

Meanwhile, at the district collectorate in Malappuram, a review of various central schemes being implemented using the MP fund, was held.

Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency comprises certain areas of Malappuram district as well.

Out of the 27 projects recommended by Priyanka Gandhi after she became an MP, seven are in progress. The remaining projects are being completed, the statement said.

The MP directed officials to expedite the development projects for which estimates have not yet been submitted.

She called for strengthening communication with tribal communities, including the Cholanaykkar in the Nilambur forest area, to understand their needs and provide them necessary assistance.

Vadra, who had been in the Lok Sabha constituency since September 11, recently trekked through the Karulai forests here and climbed huge rocks to visit the Cholanaykkar tribal community, and heard the problems they were facing.

The MP suggested that steps be taken to provide land to tribals under the Forest Rights Act. Also, she said the matter could be discussed in the subsequent review meetings.

She also said that steps should be taken to fulfill the basic needs of the residents of Chettyalathur in Noolpuzha village panchayat without waiting for a permanent decision on the rehabilitation measures, the statement added. PTI LGK ROH