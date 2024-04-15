Priyanka Gandhi holds road show in Alwar Lok Sabha constituency

Jaipur, Apr 15 (PTI) Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi on Monday held a road show in the Alwar Lok Sabha constituency along with former chief minister Ashok Gehlot and other party leaders.

Advertisment

The Congress leaders, including leader of opposition Tikaram Jully, party candidate Lalit Yadav, state in-charge Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa and party general secretary Bhanwar Jitendra Singh, conducted the road show in an open vehicle.

The road show began from Shaheed Smarak and concluded at Bhagat Singh Circle.

The road show passed through Manni Ka Bad, Church Road, Hope Circus, Kalakand Market, Ghantaghar, Kashiram Square and Road No. 2.

Advertisment

The people showered flowers on the road show and raised slogans in support of the Congress, Priyanka Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and other party leaders.

The Congress leader also greeted people and waved at them. The road show attracted a huge crowd.

Yadav dominated Sikar Lok Sabha seat is seeing a close fight between Congress candidate Lalit Yadav and Union Minister Bhupendra Yadav of the BJP.

Advertisment

Lalit Yadav, a local resident, is also a sitting MLA from Mundawar assembly constituency whereas Bhupendra Yadav has been pitted by the BJP considering the caste equation on the Lok Sabha seat.

The Lok Sabha elections in Rajasthan will be held in two phases on April 19 and 26.

12 seats of Ganganagar, Bikaner, Churu, Jhunjhunu, Sikar, Jaipur Rural, Jaipur, Alwar, Bharatpur, Karauli-Dholpur, Dausa and Nagaur will go to polls in the first phase on April 19.

The remaining 13 seats of Tonk-Sawai Madhopur, Ajmer, Pali, Jodhpur, Barmer, Jalore, Udaipur, Banswara, Chittorgarh, Rajsamand, Bhilwara, Kota and Jhalawar-Baran will go to polls in the second phase on April 26. PTI AG AS AS