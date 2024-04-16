Priyanka Gandhi holds roadshow in Assam in support of Gaurav Gogoi

Titabor (Assam), Apr 16 (PTI) Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vandra on Tuesday led a roadshow in Jorhat district of Assam in support of party candidate Gaurav Gogoi.

The All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary landed at Jorhat airport this morning and straightaway reached Titabor, the assembly seat of former chief minister Tarun Gogoi and a part of Jorhat Lok Sabha constituency.

Vadra accompanied by Gogoi, state Congress chief Bhupen Kumar Borah, AICC general secretary and in-charge for Assam Jitendra Singh, Leader of Opposition Debabrata Saikia and other senior leaders started her roadshow from Titabor Chariali.

"The states of the Northeast have their own unique culture and historical heritage. The BJP government has imposed its own rules on this heritage," she said in a post on X before starting the roadshow.

Besides, inflation and unemployment have made the lives of the people difficult, she added.

"Congress' five justice guarantees will not only provide relief to the public but will also strengthen the future of the youth and the country," Vadra said.

In Jorhat, Gogoi's direct contest will be with sitting MP Topon Kumar Gogoi from the BJP. Voting in Jorhat will take place in the first phase on April 19.

The roadshow is scheduled to travel around two kilometres to Titabor Tiniali within the town, AICC Communications Coordinator (Assam) Mahima Singh told PTI here.

After the event, Vadra will leave for Tripura to lead another roadshow in Tripura West constituency, she added. PTI TR TR RG