Priyanka Gandhi interacts with disabled boy on stage during rally

Pathanamthitta (Kerala), Apr 20 (PTI) In a touching move, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday briefly stopped her speech at a poll rally here to invite a disabled boy and his mother on to the stage and interacted with the child.

The Congress leader was addressing a large public meeting in Pathanamthitta Lok Sabha constituency when she noticed a wheelchair-bound boy being lifted up high by the party workers and the child smiling joyously.

She immediately stopped her speech and remarked "sweet" and invited the boy and his mother to the stage.

"Come here, come here. Come and sit here. What is his name?" she said, gesturing to them to come on to the stage.

The party workers then helped the mother and child over the barricade and then took them on to the stage where she interacted with the boy and also gave him a shawl sporting the party colours.

Thereafter, she commenced her speech.