Priyanka Gandhi joins Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Mumbai's Dharavi

Mumbai, Mar 16 (PTI) Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday joined the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra being led by her brother Rahul Gandhi as it made its way to Dharavi in Mumbai.

The yatra will conclude later in the evening at Dadar's Chaityabhoomi, the memorial of legendary social icon Babasaheb Ambedkar.

The yatra, which commenced from strife-torn Manipur on January 14, entered Mumbai from neighbouring Thane on the 63rd day on Saturday.

AICC general secretary (organisation) KC Venugopal and AICC in charge of the state Ramesh Chennithala accompanied the Gandhi siblings in an open jeep. PTI MR BNM